Clear

How a Grammy-winning musician revived a struggling one-hour photo shop

Country music star Kacey Musgraves helped out Tom's One Hour Photo & Lab, a struggling Los Angeles photo lab, by posting a photo shoot she took there while on tour to an Instagram page she created for the shop.

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 12:40 AM
Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:40 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Kacey Musgraves is helping out a Los Angeles photo shop.

The singer, who was there on her "Oh, What a World: Tour," stopped into independently owned Tom's One Hour Photo to have vintage portraits made.

She ended up loving the shots so much that she tweeted to her more than 800,000 followers to visit the Korea Town spot.

Then she launched an Instagram account for the store.

"Got my portrait made at this AMAZING little place in Korea Town LA called Tom's One Hour Photo," she tweeted. "It hasn't changed since he opened in '91."

The "Rainbow" singer -- whose "Golden Hour" won Album of the Year at the Grammys this year -- was moved to help after learning business had slowed.

"We were just in LA and needed to find a One Hour Photo place quick. Sandwiched between little bodegas, my sister randomly found this place on Beverly Blvd," Musgraves explained on Instagram. "It's one of those rare mom-&-pop gems that has lasted thru trends coming and going and weirdly has come back around again without even realizing it."

But leave your credit cards at home and don't plan on using the WiFi for selfies.

Musgraves told followers the store is cash only and has no internet service.

