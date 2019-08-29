Clear

Matthew McConaughey joins the faculty at the University of Texas in Austin

Article Image

Matthew McConaughey, who graduated from University of Texas at Austin in 1993, will be a "professor of practice" at the Moody College of Communication as faculty in the Department of Radio-Television-Film, according to a university news release.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 5:20 PM
By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

This fall, award winning actor Matthew McConaughey will take on a new role: professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

McConaughey, who graduated from UT in 1993, will be a "professor of practice" at the Moody College of Communication as faculty in the Department of Radio-Television-Film, according to a university news release. McConaughey has been a visiting professor since 2015, but this makes things official.

"We are proud to welcome Professor McConaughey to officially join our world-class faculty," said Moody College Dean Jay Bernhardt. "Matthew cares deeply for our school and our students, and we are thrilled that he shares his time and talent to help prepare the next generation of media leaders and innovators."

McConaughey and faculty member and director Scott Rice have been co-teaching the Script to Screen film production class, but now the actor's name is solely on the syllabus.

"It's the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them," McConaughey said.

McConaughey is more than qualified with an Academy Award and over 50 films under his belt, in addition to television shows. He also has experience as a producer, and is best known for that role in his season of "True Detective."

If you are interested in studying "The Beach Bum" and "The Gentleman," or just listening to his velvety drawl, this is the class for you.

McConaughey also has the role of "Minister of Culture" in order to create an epic fan experience for UT's new basketball arena opening in 2021, according to the university.

