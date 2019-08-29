Clear

A college student with a reported plan to 'kill people' is found with guns in his North Carolina dorm, police say

Article Image

Paul Arnold Steber, a 19-year-old freshman at High Point University, has been arrested and faces charges after authorities found two guns in his dorm room. Steber faces two felony counts of weapons on campus or educational property and one count of making a threat of mass violence, police said.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Joe Sutton and Dakin Andone, CNN

A North Carolina college student has been arrested and charged after authorities found two guns in his dorm room and he reportedly confessed to plans to carry out a shooting.

Paul Arnold Steber, a 19-year-old freshman at High Point University, faces two felony counts of weapons on campus or educational property and one count of making a threat of mass violence, High Point Police said. He's being held without bond for 10 days, during which time he must have a mental evaluation, police said.

Steber's attorney did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Steber, of Boston, is one of dozens of suspects arrested over mass attack threats since mass shootings this month in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. In the week after the shootings, the FBI got more than 38,000 tips, up from the typical 22,000 tips per week this year.

Steber was arrested Tuesday after other students told school officials that Steber had two guns and ammunition in his dorm room, police and university officials said in news releases.

Steber had a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a double-barrel 12-gauge shotgun, police said.

He confessed to having "a timeline to 'kill people,'" CNN affiliate WXII reported, citing court documents.

Steber allegedly had been planning the attack since December, the district attorney's office said, according to WXII. He had recently watched videos related to the 2015 shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, in which nine people were killed so he could learn "what to do and what not to do as it related to mass shootings," the district attorney said, per WXII.

Steber decided to attend college in North Carolina because he said it was easier to obtain guns there, the district attorney's office said, according to WXII. He bought the guns over the weekend, the prosecutor's office said, and it was not immediately clear if they were purchased legally.

Steber has no known criminal history, per the district attorney's office. He appeared Wednesday in court via video conference.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down