Clear

Carrie Underwood shares sneak peek of new 'Sunday Night Football' theme with Joan Jett

Article Image

Carrie Underwood's new "Sunday Night Football" song is a return to the Joan Jett-inspired classic "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 3:50 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2019 3:50 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

It sounds like Carrie Underwood is still waiting all day for Sunday night.

At least that's what she's singing in the sneak peek of her new version of the NFL's "Sunday Night Football" theme.

Underwood shared a clip of the song Monday featuring rocker Joan Jett on her official Instagram account.

Jett's 1988 Top 10 hit "I Hate Myself for Loving You" was adapted for the original "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" opening theme which premiered on "Sunday Night Football" in 2006.

According to an NFL press release, Jett and her band The Blackhearts appear in the video because of a request from Underwood.

"I have always been a huge fan of Joan's, and I'm thrilled that she's joining us for the Sunday Night Football open," Underwood said in a statement. "What better way to pay homage to the original SNF opening song than by getting to play with her on primetime's biggest stage?"

The Grammy winner and the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer filmed the open at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, and it marked the first time an NFL stadium was used in the opener in 14 seasons.

Pink and Faith Hill sang prior versions of the theme song.

Some stars of the NFL will also appear in the opener with Underwood and Jett which premieres September 8 for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the New England Patriots.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down