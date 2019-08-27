Clear

2 children died after a stolen police cruiser crashed into their car outside a library

Article Image

Two children were killed and nine other people were injured after a stolen police cruiser crashed into two other cars in Dayton.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 10:30 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Chuck Johnston and Rebekah Riess, CNN

Two children were killed and nine people were injured after a stolen police cruiser crashed into two parked cars in Dayton, Ohio, Monday night.

The cars had been parked outside the Dayton Public Library when they were struck around 7:22 p.m., Dayton Police Lt. Eric Henderson said.

According to Henderson, Dayton police originally responded to a call for a stabbing shortly after 7 p.m. The suspect in that incident had fled, he said.

Police in nearby Riverside then received a 911 call about a car that had driven into a tree and went to check on the accident.

When the Riverside officer exited his police cruiser, the suspect from the stabbing call -- who had abandoned the car driven into the tree -- stole the officer's car and fled the scene at a high speed, Henderson said.

The suspect crashed the police cruiser into two vehicles that were carrying 11 people between them, including seven children.

All 11 occupants were taken to local hospitals and at least three of them were in life-threatening condition when they were transported, Henderson said. Two of the children later died, he said.

Two Riverside officers sustained minor injuries when the suspect struck their vehicle.

The suspect, who has not yet been named, was also injured in the crash and is receiving medical treatment, according to Henderson.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down