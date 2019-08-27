Clear

Missy Elliott proves again why she's a legend

Article Image

The 4-time Grammy winner performed her biggest hits, including "Get Ur Freak On" and "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)."

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 11:20 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez and Lisa Respers France, CNN

Missy Elliott nearly made the VMA audience lose control with her medley of two decades worth of musical hits.

From "Get Your Freak On" to "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)," the singer/rapper/producer put front and center the innovative work that has kept her among the ranks of the musical greats since the 1990s and the reason why she was receiving the Video Vanguard Award.

"This Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award means everything to me," Elliott said. "I have worked diligently for over two decades, and I never thought I'd be standing up here receiving this award. It means so much to me."

Variety reported earlier this month that MTV was not planning to rename the award in light of backlash following HBO's recent documentary "Leaving Neverland," which highlighted sexual abuse allegations against Jackson. However, MTV appeared to at the very least steer clear of mentioning Jackson in promotional language.

Official Twitter accounts for MTV, the VMAs and MTV News referred to the award as the Video Vanguard Award.

Elliott's win was greeted with a standing ovation and chants of "Missy, Missy!"

She thanked everyone from her mom to the late singer Aaliyah. Her final shout-out went to the dance community.

"When y'all get on the stage with these artists, y'all are not just props," she said. Y'all are the icing on the cake. Y'all are the beat to the heart."

She even highlighted a group of youth dancer who performed in her impressive set.

"This is the next generation," she said. "I'm so humbled."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down