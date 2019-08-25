Clear

Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane

Article Image

Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and bring wind, rain and storm surges to the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico over the coming week.

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 2:40 PM
Updated: Aug 25, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, CNN

Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday morning and bring wind, rain and storm surges to the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico over the coming week.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Barbados, which means that tropical storm conditions are possible there within about 48 hours.

In addition, watches and warnings for the Windward and Leeward Islands probably will be required later today, and Puerto Rico and Hispaniola should monitor the storm's progress, the National Hurricane Center said.

With maximum sustained winds of almost 40 mph, Dorian is moving west at almost 13 mph. It is expected to continue that way Sunday and then move west-northwest on Monday and Tuesday, the NHC said.

Wind shear and dry air are limiting the storm's ability to organize and strengthen. But as Dorian moves into warmer waters, a weaker wind shear will allow it to strengthen over the coming days.

The tropical storm could develop into a Category 1 hurricane, which means winds between 74 and 95 mph, overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The cone of probability that shows Dorian's expected path takes it just west of Puerto Rico. That still would affect the island but be less damaging than a direct hit.

Dorian is the fourth named storm of this hurricane season. Generally, hurricane season reaches a peak in the eight weeks surrounding September 10. Two-thirds of all the storms produced in a typical season occur during this period.

That is because conditions in the tropics become prime for storm development. Typically, by the end of August, water in the tropics have warmed in many places to at least the mid-80s. Also, wind shear across the Atlantic starts to weaken, allowing for storms to develop.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Increasing clouds with rain ahead...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Partly sunny and nice again. High: 79°

Image

eBash hosts Fortnite competition

Image

Friendship House connects people

Image

'Cuts for CODA' supports shelter for abuse victims

Image

South Vermillion Boys Soccer

Image

South Vermillion Girls Soccer

Image

West Vigo Boys Tennis

Image

Trees, Inc. Ribeye Cookout

Image

Bike with a Biologist

Image

ALS WALK-A-THON

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore