The 'Breaking Bad' movie will be released in October

Netflix officially released the trailer for its upcoming movie "El Camino," after rumors of a "Breaking Bad" film circulated for months. HLN's Susan Hendricks has a preview.

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 12:50 PM
Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Jackson, CNN

After months of swirling rumors and teases for a "Breaking Bad" movie, Netflix released the film's trailer Saturday.

"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" will be available on the streaming service October 11. The sequel will pick up shortly after the series finale, which aired six years ago on AMC, and it should answer the cliffhanger "What happened to Jesse Pinkman?"

Emmy-winner Aaron Paul returns as the drug dealer turned meth cook. Fans last saw him in the finale, when drug kingpin Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, helped rescue him from a gang that forced him to make the illicit drug.

Pinkman was seen getting in an El Camino, speeding away, and driving through a locked gate.

"In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future," reads Netflix's description for the new film.

Series creator Vince Gilligan wrote and directed the movie. It's unclear if Cranston, whose character died at the series' end, will make an appearance in the film.

"Vince absolutely crushed this thing on the page and on film," Paul tweeted Saturday night. "Thrilled for the world to finally see this piece of cinema history."

In the trailer, police are looking for Pinkman and local news has reported about the conditions of his captivity.

"I have no idea where he is," says a man in a police interrogation room. "And yo, even if I did, I wouldn't tell you. Because I've been watching the news same as everyone else. I've seen that little cage of his they kept him in."

As the trailer ends, he says, "No way I'm helping you people put Jesse Pinkman back inside a cage."

Last month, Cranston and Paul epically teased a reunion, only to announce their partnership in a new brand of mezcal.

