Clear

7 people were shot at 2-year-old's birthday party in Maryland, police say

Article Image

Police are looking for a suspect after seven people were shot at a 2-year-old's birthday party in Camp Springs, Maryland, authorities said.

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 9:00 AM
Updated: Aug 25, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Nick Neville, CNN

Police are looking for a suspect after seven people were shot at a 2-year-old's birthday party in Camp Springs, Maryland, on Saturday night, authorities said.

Three victims suffered serious injuries, four have less serious injuries and all are expected to survive, Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said at a news conference. The victims range in age from 18 to 20 years old.

Stawinski said about a dozen people were gathered for the toddler's party when one person came up and a fight broke out, ending with gunshots.

Police believe this was the act of a single shooter, the chief added.

Camp Springs is a suburb of Washington, DC.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Increasing clouds with rain ahead...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

eBash hosts Fortnite competition

Image

Friendship House connects people

Image

'Cuts for CODA' supports shelter for abuse victims

Image

South Vermillion Boys Soccer

Image

South Vermillion Girls Soccer

Image

West Vigo Boys Tennis

Image

Trees, Inc. Ribeye Cookout

Image

Bike with a Biologist

Image

ALS WALK-A-THON

Image

South Vermillion dedicates new soccer fields

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'