Clear

Missy Elliott drops surprise album and vibrant 'Throw It Back' video

Article Image

Missy Elliott is a Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer who achieved great success with songs like "Get Ur Freak On" and "Work It."

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 7:20 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Missy Elliott took a page from Beyoncé's book overnight by dropping a surprise five-track album called "Iconology."

It's the rapper's first album in 14 years, and she let everyone know about it at midnight with a tweet saying, "Let's #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance!"

The album has already hit the top five on US iTunes.

One of the songs, "Throw It Back," also comes with a colorful dance-filled music video done in Elliott's signature style. At the start, a young teenager find herself in the museum of Missy, but doesn't know who "Missy Elliott" is. Before you know it, the whole block is Double-Dutching in Elliott's braids. There's references to her classic "Work It" and the famed MTV VMA Moon Man statue -- Elliott dons a space suit to plant her own "ME" flag on the moon.

The whole album was produced by Elliott, Timbaland and Wili Hendrix. The other four songs are called, Cool Off" "DripDemeanor (Feat. Sum 1) "Why I Still Love You?" and "Why I Still Love You? (Acapella.)"

The album comes just before Elliott is set to receive the MTV Video Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement next week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
A nice weekend shaping up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Job Fair at the Vigo County Public Library

Image

A 92-year-old woman said she wanted to ride the train at Deming Park again, on Friday...she got her

Image

Irritated skin, burning eyes, and nose, coughing, and shortness of breath...health officials talks d

Image

Robert Baldwin sentenced

Image

Officials say they will no longer need to use the Red Flag Law after shots were fired toward Sulliva

Image

Police search for Sullivan bank robbery suspect

Image

Police activity at cemetery in southern Indiana tied to cold case

Image

Fork in the Road: Van-Go Ice Cream and More

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

CODA raises around $25,000 less than a week after announcing funding issues

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'