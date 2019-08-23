Clear
BREAKING NEWS Greene County school district on lockdown after abduction attempt reported Full Story

A mom left her infant in a hot car. 'How do you forget your baby?' she says upon arrest, police bodycam shows

Article Image

A distraught mom tells Arizona police, "I don't know how I forgot her!" after she was arrested for leaving her baby in the car.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 2:40 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Chris Boyette, CNN

The mother had been in a store in Arizona for about 30 minutes, she told police, when she realized she'd left her 5-month-old in her hot car, bodycam footage of the June incident shows.

Stacey Holly, 37, tearfully told an officer in Goodyear that she accidentally left her daughter in the back seat as she, her sister and her 6-year-old daughter went into Target to shop, according to the recording.

She called 911 when she realized what she'd done, CNN affiliate KTVK reported. It was about 100 degrees Fahrenheit that day, police have said.

The 5-month-old ended up being OK, police said.

"I don't know, I honestly don't know how it happened. I don't ... I'm freaking out, I'm sorry. I just, I don't know how it happened. Like, how do you forget your baby?" Holly says to an officer during an interview, police footage shows.

"I think that these people who do it who you see on TV, I'm like, 'God, how stupid are they to leave their kids in the car?' And then it happened," Holly says.

Holly estimated she'd been in the store about a half hour before remembering she'd left the baby, she tells an officer, the video shows.

"I can't believe the kid survived that long," a first responder at the scene says, according to the tape. "They probably had the car, like, ice cold before they parked. It's all, I think, that probably saved the kid."

More than 38 children die in hot cars every year, and July is the deadliest month, safety organizations say.

Holly was charged June 16 with child abuse-recklessness and endangerment, according to police. She has pleaded not guilty, court documents show.

An officer involved in the case said he would note in his report Holly's honesty, her remorse and the fact that she was up-front about what happened, the recording indicates.

She's due in court September 19, with a trial set for December 3, court records show.

Holly's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
A nice weekend shaping up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan, IN Fifth-Third Bank robbery under investigation

Image

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza: What you can expect for the 23rd celebration of this event

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. HIGH: 79

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Image

TH Chamber of Commerce recognizes community leaders

Image

Crime Stoppers: Conlee Turner

Image

Vermillion County school health aide arrested, accused of stealing prescription medication from an e

Image

HAZMAT incident reported at Eastern Greene Middle School, several hospitalized for observation, scho

Image

Michael Ghant

Image

Parke Heritage Football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'