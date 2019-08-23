Clear

This jumbo, 26-pound cat became a star after an animal shelter said he needed a home

Article Image

BeeJay, also known as Mr. B, weighs a hefty 26 pounds. An animal refuge in Philadelphia is trying to find him a new home.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 1:10 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

A cumbersome cat struggled at first to find his forever home. Now, he's assumed his rightful place as America's smushiest feline.

A 2-year-old, 26-pound tabby named BeeJay went viral after Philadelphia's Morris Animal Refuge shared photos of the hefty kitty in a bid to get him adopted.

"OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He's a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term," the shelter wrote in an apt description.

It's not his fault he's so large, the shelter said. Mr. B is "genuinely big boned," but with a face as lovable as his, it's likely he's been fed a few too many treats.

Sweet Mr. B's unwieldy body and perpetually downtrodden expression inspired legions of fans -- and many legitimate offers for adoption.

The Philadelphia Police Department even offered him a spot on the force on the off-chance he's not adopted.

"Um, if he doesn't get adopted (highly unlikely) he's welcome to join our K9 Unit as its first Feline (he IS a cat, right?!) member," the department tweeted.

Lucky for Mr. B, it doesn't look like he'll have to trade in lounging and chowing down for a full-time job just yet.

The shelter said interest in adopting the fluffy behemoth has been "overwhelming" since the photo was shared Thursday. Now, he just needs to complete a thorough checkup with his vet before he can officially meet the lucky new family.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Cooler and nice for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan, IN Fifth-Third Bank robbery under investigation

Image

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza: What you can expect for the 23rd celebration of this event

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. HIGH: 79

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Image

TH Chamber of Commerce recognizes community leaders

Image

Crime Stoppers: Conlee Turner

Image

Vermillion County school health aide arrested, accused of stealing prescription medication from an e

Image

HAZMAT incident reported at Eastern Greene Middle School, several hospitalized for observation, scho

Image

Michael Ghant

Image

Parke Heritage Football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'