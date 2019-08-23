Clear

US Open 2019: Naomi Osaka frets over knee injury

Article Image

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is a powerhouse on and off the court, with experts predicting she could earn as much as $15 million a year from endorsements alone.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 8:40 AM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 8:40 AM
Posted By: null

With the US Open just days away, Naomi Osaka is fretting over a knee injury after she was forced to retire from the Cincinnati Masters on Friday.

Osaka, who is the first player from Japan to win a major and climb to the No. 1 ranking, quit in the third set of her quarterfinal match against American Sofia Kenin.

"It' sucks, especially since I didn't want to get injured this close to the Open," US Open champion Osaka told reporters. "And now I'm kind of worried a little bit.

"The injured part sucks but losing, it's not that big of a deal. She was playing well."

Kenin won the first set, before Osaka leveled, but early in the third the Japanese star was seen by the trainer for nearly 10 minutes.

READ: Naomi Osaka, an icon of the new Japan

With her knee heavily taped Osaka played one more game before retiring.

"My pain tolerance is really high, that's usually why I play through things that apparently I shouldn't," added Osaka.

"I really don't know what's going on with my leg right now. I was asking the trainer if it was safe to play, because I really hate withdrawing.

"I went out there, I wanted to finish the set. But I felt this, like it wasn't safe."

In September 2018, Osaka won her first grand slam title, beating Serena Williams in a controversial US Open final that saw the American docked a game after calling the umpire a "thief."

"Last year I won the US Open and this year I'm trying to play the US Open," said Osaka, who secured a second grand slam title at the Australian Open in January.

"I don't even really think about winning the tournament. I just want to have the chance to play it. now.

"If there is a 1% chance of me not playing it, that's what's concerning me."

The US Open starts on September 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Cooler and nice for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza: What you can expect for the 23rd celebration of this event

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. HIGH: 79

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Image

TH Chamber of Commerce recognizes community leaders

Image

Crime Stoppers: Conlee Turner

Image

Vermillion County school health aide arrested, accused of stealing prescription medication from an e

Image

HAZMAT incident reported at Eastern Greene Middle School, several hospitalized for observation, scho

Image

Michael Ghant

Image

Parke Heritage Football

Image

THS Football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'