Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Naomi Osaka: Tennis star takes on the CNN quickfire challenge

Article Image

Two-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka knows how to face a big-time tennis match, but can she see off CNN's quirky quickfire challenge?

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 5:40 AM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 5:40 AM
Posted By: null

Quiet night in or a big night out? Lead singer or backing vocals? Grass court or hard court?

Naomi Osaka may be one of the most exciting prospects in tennis, but how well do you know Japan's first grand slam singles champion?

The 21-year-old sprung to worldwide fame last year by winning the US Open against her idol Serena Williams, and she backed it up with another title at the Australian Open in January.

Visit CNN.com/Sport for more news, features and videos

Her dizzying success has turned Osaka into a global superstar and she has had to adapt quickly to life in the limelight.

Ahead of Wimbledon, the tennis supremo sat down with CNN Sport to tackle a revealing quickfire challenge.

Watch the video at the top of the page to discover what makes Osaka tick.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Scattered showers before a cool off
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Image

TH Chamber of Commerce recognizes community leaders

Image

Crime Stoppers: Conlee Turner

Image

Vermillion County school health aide arrested, accused of stealing prescription medication from an e

Image

HAZMAT incident reported at Eastern Greene Middle School, several hospitalized for observation, scho

Image

Michael Ghant

Image

Parke Heritage Football

Image

THS Football

Image

West Vigo volleyball

Image

Northview volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'