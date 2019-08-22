Clear

An 8-year-old-boy was attacked by a mountain lion in Colorado.

An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured in a mountain lion attack in a Colorado backyard, wildlife officials told CNN affiliate KDVR on Thursday.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 11:30 PM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:30 PM
Posted By: By Darran Simon, CNN

The boy and his brother were playing outside on the trampoline Wednesday evening in Bailey, southwest of Denver, when the 8-year-old heard a friend calling him from the neighbor's house, the Colorado Parks & Wildlife said in a news release.

The lion attacked the child, biting him on his head as he ran to visit the friend, officials said.

The boy's brother ran inside and told his father something sounded off.

"The father rushed outside and found the mountain lion on top of his son. The mountain lion let go of the child as the father approached and took off running," officials said.

The child was taken to the hospital, officials said.

Wildlife officers set a trap for the lion and deployed a team of dogs that searched for two hours but couldn't initially pick up the animal's scent to track it.

On Thursday, a landowner near the attack reported his goat was missing and said he saw two mountain lions. Wildlife officers responded and found the two lions fitting the description of the lion that attacked the 8-year-old. Both animals were euthanized, wildlife officials said.

Officials will perform a necropsy on the lions and send them to a forensic lab in Wyoming for a DNA analysis.

The boy's running likely triggered the lion's "natural response to a prey animal running," said Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb.

There have been 22 mountain lion attacks on humans in Colorado since 1990, including three fatalities, wildlife officials said. Three attacks have occurred this year including one on Aug. 10, northeast of Kremmling, wildlife officials said.

