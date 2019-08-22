Clear

Police have arrested a co-worker in the death of retired Cal State Fullerton administrator

Fullerton police have arrested 51-year-old Chuyen Vo in connection with the stabbing of Cal State Fullerton administrator Steven Chan.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 5:30 PM
By Darran Simon and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Police have arrested a co-worker in the fatal stabbing of a retired California State University Fullerton administrator, police said Thursday.

Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, a former budget director at the university, was found Monday in a car in a campus parking lot. Chan had retired as a budget director in 2017 and recently returned to work as a consultant in the international student affairs office.

Fullerton police detectives arrested Chuyen Vo, 51, on Wednesday night at his Huntington Beach residence, Police Chief Robert Dunn told reporters.

"Fullerton police detectives believe based on their investigation that Vo acted alone during the planning and commission of this murder," Dunn said.

He added: "We now know that Vo and Chan were co-workers."

Dunn said authorities are working to understand the motive.

Charges against Vo are expected to be filed Friday, said Kimberly Edds, a spokeswoman for the Orange District Attorney's Office.

The victim was 'a very thoughtful man, very by-the book'

Vo goes by the first name Chris and works in the extended education division, Cal State Fullerton spokeswoman Ellen Treanor told CNN affiliate KTLA.

Vo and Chan worked in the same division Treanor said but she didn't know how closely they worked together. She said generally employees do not report to consultants.

"Of all the individuals that I talked to in that division, there didn't seem to be any concerns at all that anybody would ever hurt Steve at all. Not a single person said there were problems," Treanor said. "He wasn't known as a difficult boss. He was known as a very thoughtful man, very by-the book, a man of few words."

She said Chan had an "encyclopedic knowledge of processes, operations, budgets, finance" at the university.

Fullerton police on Tuesday released a sketch and video of a suspect who apparently sought Chan and stabbed him to death, according to the authorities.

The surveillance video showed the suspect running near the crime scene and leaving a parking lot in a black 4-door sedan with black wheels and dark tinted windows believed to be a newer model BMW X6.

Police believe Chan's assailant left a backpack holding an incendiary device and items that could be used for an abduction beneath the car, authorities said. The backpack also had a knife, which was not used in the stabbing, along with zip ties, wigs and other disguise materials, police said.

