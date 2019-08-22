Clear

Father comes home to find his children dead in the garage. Police say his wife is the suspect

A father in California came home to find his two children dead, and their mother is now the lone suspect, Ontario Police said.

A father in California came home to find his two children dead, and their mother is now the lone suspect, Ontario Police said in a statement.

Just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a home where two children and their mother were found in the garage. The children's father found them when he returned home. Investigators say they found evidence, including a suicide note left at the scene, leading them to believe the children's mother is responsible for their deaths.

Responding officers were unable to revive the children, and the mother was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The children were two girls, a teen and an infant, according to CNN affiliate KABC. The teenager had special needs, police told the station.

"Once (the father) discovered (the victims), he called the police in a lot of distress," Police Sgt. Bill Russell told KABC. "The father is distraught. You figure at this point, he's lost both his children and his wife is in the hospital injured, and he's lost everything at this point. I'm sure he's dealing with a lot of stress and a lot of emotion."

Authorities said there were visible injuries on the children and an indication that there was a struggle, KABC reported.

Police say they have yet to determine a motive and have been unable to speak with the mother in her current condition. The official cause of death for each child is pending an autopsy by the San Bernardino County coroner.

