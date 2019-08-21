California man planned mass shooting, police say

Long Beach, California, police arrested a man they say was planning a mass shooting, the police chief said.

Rodolfo Montoya, 37, allegedly was planning to shoot employees and guests at the Marriott hotel where he worked as a cook, Chief Robert Luna said at a press conference Wednesday.

Police arrested Montoya at his Huntington Beach home after getting a tip from a fellow employee about Montoya's plans, Luna said.

"Suspect Montoya had clear plans, intent, and the means to carry out an act of violence that may have resulted in a mass-casualty incident," Luna said.

Police seized multiple high-powered weapons, tactical gear and high-capacity magazines in a search of Montoya's home.

Montoya doesn't appear to have a criminal history that would prevent him from legally owning the types of guns that are allowed in California, Luna said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is expecting Long Beach Police to present the case Thursday, spokesman Ricardo Santiago told CNN.

Montoya will appear in court as early as Thursday, Santiago said.

It is unclear at this time whether Montoya has an attorney.

The arrest is the latest in a string of detentions or investigations over threats to commit mass shootings. At least 28 people have been arrested since the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, earlier this month. Just after the shootings, the FBI director issued a directive for agency offices nationwide to conduct a new threat assessment.