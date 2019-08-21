Clear

Report: MLB warns players that sexual performance enhancing drugs may contain prohibited ingredients

Article Image

Former MLB stars Luis Castillo and Octavio Dotel have been implicated in a major Dominican Republic drug ring

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 9:30 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 9:30 PM
Posted By: By David Close

Major League Baseball reportedly has warned its players that over-the-counter sex supplements could contain banned ingredients that would result in failed performance enhancing drugs tests.

ESPN obtained a memo sent by the league officer to its 30 clubs.

The memo states in part that "these products are often contaminated with prohibited and unsafe ingredients," ESPN reported.

CNN asked Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association for a copy of the memo. The league said it doesn't make public memos to clubs.

The use of over-the-counter, sexual performance improvement tablets -- commonly found at convenience stores -- is prevalent among baseball players, ESPN reported citing unnamed sources.

The US Food and Drug Administration has warned the public in the past about using non-regulated male enhancement products.

Donald D. Ashley, director of the Office of Compliance at the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, told CNN last year that "the FDA has been combating the retail sale of male enhancement drug products that are frequently misrepresented as dietary supplements and that contain hidden and potentially harmful active drug ingredients."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Scattered showers continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Educational Vaping Program in Vigo County Schools

Image

Public WiFi returns to downtown Washington

Image

Local group makes a musical donation to Wabash Vally high school's band program

Image

U.S. Senator Todd Young makes Vigo County stop

Image

The Heart of Sullivan receives grant to continue beautification projects in the downtown area

Image

30,000 kids are in foster care, and your help is needed

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Crews work to make major enhancements to ISU campus entrance

Image

Congressman takes part in ride-along with local first responders

Image

Capital Improvement Board agrees to $24.6 million maximum price for the convention center and parkin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'