Clear

'Lady and the Tramp' star is a 2-year-old rescue dog from Arizona named Monte

Article Image

Monte, a rescue dog from Phoenix, Arizona is reportedly starring as "Tramp" in Disney's live-action remake of "Lady and the Tramp."

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

An Arizona rescue dog will make his film debut in Disney's live-action remake of "Lady and the Tramp." And he certainly looks the part.

Monte, a 2-year-old terrier mix, will play the titular Tramp in the film, set to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service when it launches in the US on November 12, CNN affiliate KTVK reported.

The pup was sent from a municipal shelter in New Mexico to Phoenix's HALO Animal Rescue in April 2018. Monte was beloved among staffers for his good behavior and sloppy wet kisses, shelter CEO Heather Allen told KTVK.

Monte was scouted by a group of Hollywood animal trainers, she said, one of whom adopted the affable canine.

Despite his recent foray into film, Allen said Monte still enjoys a happy, normal life.

His "Tramp" is voiced by noted dog lover Justin Theroux. A cocker spaniel named Rose will play Lady, Tramp's spaghetti-sharing love interest, with voiceover from Tessa Thompson, according to Disney.

D23, Disney's official fan club, said the entire cast of rescue dogs found "forever homes" after filming ended.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Scattered showers continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

New vaping program to be introduced in Vigo County Schools

Image

Wednesday: Cloudy start, sunshine later. HIGH: 87

Image

The Make a Wish Foundation is looking for volunteers

Image

Two Clark County towns attempt world record for largest items

Image

Jerry Nunez

Image

THN NORTHVIEW

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose Hulman is studying an asteroid that will come closer to the Earth than the moon

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'