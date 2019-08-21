Clear

Ryan Reynolds being asked to save Spider-Man

Article Image

Fans are worried about the future of the "Spider-Man" franchise after Disney and Sony Pictures failed to reach a co-financing deal on upcoming superhero films, according to a report from Deadline.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 10:00 AM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Can Deadpool rescue Spidey?

The internet sure seems to hope so.

With news that Spider-Man's future hangs in the balance after Sony and Marvel failed to reach a deal to keep the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some folks are looking to Ryan Reynolds for help.

Here's how it all went down.

Because the two studios were unable to come to an agreement, the character of Spider-Man, most recently played on the big screen by Tom Holland, currently can't be seen alongside the other Marvel superheroes in the astronomically successful films.

There are memes galore featuring Spider-Man with the Marvel character Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

One person tweeted a plea for a dream collaboration between Reynolds and Holland.

"Can we get a Spiderman & Deadpool movie now @VancityReynolds @TomHolland1996," the tweet read.

It caught the attention of Reynolds who responded with a tweet of his own.

"You can," Reynolds tweeted. "But you can only see it in my heart."

Cue people asking for Reynolds to try and make sure Spider-Man doesn't disappear from Marvel projects like a victim of the Infinity Stones.

"Can you fight sony for us spidey stans plz," one person tweeted.

Will someone swing into action to save the day?

Stay tuned!!!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Foggy, cloudy start, warmer later.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

New vaping program to be introduced in Vigo County Schools

Image

Wednesday: Cloudy start, sunshine later. HIGH: 87

Image

The Make a Wish Foundation is looking for volunteers

Image

Two Clark County towns attempt world record for largest items

Image

Jerry Nunez

Image

THN NORTHVIEW

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose Hulman is studying an asteroid that will come closer to the Earth than the moon

Image

Knox County commissioners pass interlocal agreement 2-1

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'