Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A tiny kinkajou sneaked into a Florida home and attacked a man

Article Image

A kinkajou, an exotic cousin of the raccoon, attacked a man in Florida after he and his girlfriend left watermelon for it outside their home.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 10:20 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

A feisty, fruit-loving kinkajou fought its way into a Florida home, leaving scores of leg bites in its wake.

Michael Litersky of Lake Worth spotted a kinkajou, exotic cousin of the raccoon, hanging out on a fence outside his girlfriend's home, so he left out pieces of watermelon for the wide-eyed creature, according to a July report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

But the mischievous mammal's mood soured the next morning. As Litersky headed out for work, the kinkajou -- which evidently had been camping out in front of the home all night -- slipped inside, according to the commission.

He tried to shoo the kinkajou outside to find another hangout, but it "immediately attacked" him, biting his ankles and scratching his calves, according to the report.

"It was so hungry for more watermelon, it was waiting, and as soon as he opened the door, it just bum-rushed him," Gillian Hicks, Litersky's girlfriend, told CNN affiliate WPTV on Monday.

The tiny titan barely broke Litersky's skin, but it wasn't easy to capture. Hicks and Litserky ended up shoving it into the bathroom until officials from conservation commission, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and animal control arrived.

Hicks said she and the removal squad peeked into the bathroom to catch a glimpse of what she first thought was a lemur wreaking havoc, scaling the shower curtain and skittering around.

"We heard the toilet lid, like, open and shut a few times," she said. "It was nuts."

The triad finally captured the accused ankle-nibbler after an hours-long standoff and dropped him off at a Fish and Wildlife facility, according to the report.

The kinkajou typically weighs 3 to 7 pounds and dwells in the forests of Central and South America; state officials aren't sure how one made its way to Lake Worth in the first place. Keeping a kinkajou as a pet requires a Class III permit from the conservation commission, but officials said they didn't find any permit-holders in the area.

Should you come across a kinkajou that isn't yours, consider the consequences before you feed it a piece of watermelon. It could cost you your shower curtain and several hours of your day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered Storms Linger
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

No location selected yet for new Vigo County VA hospital

Image

Vigo County Parks Department holds public meeting to discuss the master plan

Image

CODA suspending residential services due to financial struggles

Image

Tuesday Night: Showers and storms, mostly cloudy. LOW: 70°

Image

Annual Mayor's Ride looks to benefit Clay County Humane Society

Image

Track work wraps up at Sportland Park in Clinton

Image

Parents receive musical open house opportunity at the Kindercenter

Image

Vigo County hitting golf cart sized bumps with off-highway vehicle ordinance

Image

Vigo County awards bid to tear down 10 abandoned properties

Image

Illinois to become first state to require insurance companies to cover cost of EpiPEns for kids

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'