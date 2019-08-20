Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

A manhunt is underway after the stabbing death of a faculty member at Cal State Fullerton

Article Image

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who apparently sought out a retired California State University Fullerton administrator and stabbed him to death on campus, authorities said. A body was found with multiple stab wounds inside a silver Infiniti sedan in a campus parking lot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 3:40 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Sarah Moon and Margaret Shuttleworth, CNN

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who apparently sought out a retired California State University Fullerton administrator and stabbed him to death on campus, authorities said.

A backpack holding an incendiary device and items that could be used for an abduction were found beneath the car in which Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, of Hacienda Heights, was found stabbed to death, authorities said Monday.

Chan had retired from the school but worked at the international student affairs office as a consultant, officials said.

His body was found Monday morning with multiple stab wounds inside a silver Infiniti sedan in a campus parking lot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Investigators now believe the victim was targeted based on their investigation," Fullerton police said in a statement.

Police are looking for the attacker, described as a man in his mid-20s with black hair, wearing a black shirt and black pants. He was last seen fleeing the scene on foot.

The backpack was left by Chan's assailant, said Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus. The city's police force is leading the investigation. No motive was disclosed.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department bomb squad found the backpack, Radus said. There is no known threat to the community, he said.

Police were on campus attending an active shooter filming, which was later canceled, police said.

President Fram Virjee called the killing a "tragic and senseless attack," in a letter to the school community.

"He was beloved for his commitment to and passion for both Cal State Fullerton and our Titan Family," Virjee said of Chan.

Chan had retired as a budget director in 2017 and returned early in 2019 to work as a consultant, the letter said.

Monday marked the first day of the 2019-2020 academic year at the university. Classes at the Orange County school start Saturday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered Storms Linger
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kickstart Class Maple Center Thursdays 6pm-8pm

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Strong thunderstorms, heat index: 100. HIGH: 88

Image

Toxic algae found in Indiana waterways: What you need to know to identify it and how to stay safe

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

ISU Football

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'