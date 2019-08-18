Clear

Josh McCown agrees to contract with Philadelphia Eagles

Josh McCown, a 40-year-old quarterback who had retired and was going to be an analyst with ESPN this season, agreed to contract terms with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced. CNN's Coy Wire reports.

Posted By: By Steve Almasy, CNN

Josh McCown, a 40-year-old quarterback who had retired and was going to be an analyst with ESPN this season, agreed to contract terms with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, the team announced.

McCown has played in games for eight different teams in 16 seasons, and has been on the roster of two other teams. He has a 79.7 passer rating for his career.

Several NFL fans asked on Twitter why the Eagles couldn't sign Colin Kaepernick, who is much younger at 31.

Alex Whitcomb, manager of audience development for wired.com, wrote: "I'm a big Eagles fan, but I do have to ask: Is Josh McCown really better than Colin Kaepernick?"

A user named Flash Gordon SZN pointed out Kaepernick has four playoff wins in his six seasons and McCown has zero playoff appearances.

The Eagles have had two backup quarterbacks injured in the preseason. Cody Kessler suffered a head injury in Thursday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

