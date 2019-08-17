Clear

A social media feud led to the killing of a 9-year-old girl in Dallas, police say

Article Image

A social media rivalry between two Dallas rappers escalated into a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl dead days before school started, police said.

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 9:00 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A social media rivalry between two Dallas rappers escalated into a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl dead days before school started, police said.

East Dallas resident Brandoniya Bennet was struck by a bullet in the head Wednesday as she sat on a couch after getting her nails done for the first day of school, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

The suspect, Tyrese Simmons, 19, turned himself in Thursday and faces a capital murder charge, Dallas Police said in a statement.

Simmons allegedly went to an apartment complex to confront a rival rapper after the two exchanged disparaging comments about one another on social media, according to authorities. The other person did not come out of his apartment, so Simmons circled around to the back, police said.

Then Simmons opened fire, shooting at the wrong apartment and fatally wounding Brandoniya, police said.

"As adults, as parents as police officers, we're supposed to make them safe, as community leaders, we're supposed to make them safe," Dallas Police Department Maj. Danny Williams told the affiliate. "She was sitting in her house, she felt safe ... she was only 9-years-old."

Simmons' bail was set at $500,000. Information on his attorney was not immediately available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers & Storms Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton

Image

Sullivan

Image

West Vigo

Image

THN Football

Image

TH South football

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

North Vermillion wins Colts Leadership Challenge

Image

10 inmates complete Ivy Tech welding program

Image

Judges select a winner for Ribs on the River

Image

Terre Haute based business moves to a new location

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States