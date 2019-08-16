Clear

3 suspicious devices in downtown New York were not explosive, the NYPD said

The New York City Police Department evacuated one of the largest transit stations in the city after police found three rice cookers, which were later deemed safe. CNN's Polo Sandoval has the latest.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 10:30 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Mark Morales, Brynn Gingras and Shimon Prokupecz, CNN

Three suspicious devices described by sources as rice cookers were discovered in downtown New York Friday morning, prompting a brief scare, but were ultimately deemed safe.

The third device was found near a garbage can in the the vicinity of West 16th Street and 7th Avenue, shortly after police said two other suspicious items found at a downtown subway station were not explosive.

The third suspicious device was "fully investigated and deemed safe" by police officers, the NYPD said on Twitter. "Expect residual delays in the area."

The first two devices, found at the Fulton Street subway complex, were rice cookers, according to two law enforcement sources. They did not appear to be modified in any way, one of the sources said. Authorities are looking into whether the items were left behind.

All three rice cookers were empty, the other source said.

Authorities have obtained footage from the subway complex that shows a white male pushing a shopping cart with the rice cookers inside and leaving them where police found them, the two law enforcement sources said. One of the sources said there appeared to be other content in the shopping cart.

Subway trains are bypassing the area for now.

A New York Police Department emergency services unit was among the resources that responded around 7:15 a.m. ET to the scene, another law enforcement official said. Three New York Fire Department units were sent to the Fulton Street subway complex, as well, a department spokesperson said.

Friday's incident comes nearly three years after a pressure cooker bomb went off in the New York City neighborhood of Chelsea, injuring at least 30 people. A jury eventually found Ahmad Rahimi guilty on eight federal charges in connection with the bombing, which authorities believed was the first jihadist terrorist attack on the city since September 11, 2001.

