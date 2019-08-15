Clear

Police body cam video shows Yankees GM Brian Cashman pulled over at gunpoint

Article Image

Police released bodycam video of Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman stopped at gunpoint after his car was still mistakenly marked as being stolen.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 1:10 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Allen Kim, CNN

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman had a tense encounter with police from Darien, Connecticut, on Friday.

Luckily for Cashman, it was a case of mistaken identity.

Police body camera video released on Wednesday shows what happened.

Cashman's Jeep Wrangler had recently been stolen, and he'd just picked it up from police. He was taking it to Norwalk, Connecticut, to get it processed by police there. However, the vehicle had not yet been removed from the stolen vehicle list.

Officers had earlier received a call about a suspect driving a white jeep -- and when they ran Cashman's plates, the vehicle came up as stolen.

Police intercepted Cashman and ordered him out of his car at gunpoint.

In the video, Cashman can be seen backing up with his hands raised toward a police officer who is pointing a weapon at him.

After they checked Cashman's identity, the officers apologized and he was released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Nice end to the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

After School Program/Basketball Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club

Image

Woman sentenced for stealing thousands from Vigo County auto shop

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Sun & clouds, cooler. High: 81

Image

Ribs on the River: Family fun and it'll stick to your ribs!

Image

Plasma donation center opens in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

A long-time member of the Honey Creek Fire Department has passed away

Image

Terre Haute business holds active shooter training

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States