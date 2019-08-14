Clear

Israeli archaeologists find ancient mosque in Negev desert

Article Image

A 1,300-year-old mosque was discovered in rural Israel, making it one of the country's earliest known mosques.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 9:50 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 9:50 PM
Posted By: By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Archaeologists working in Israel's Negev desert have discovered an ancient rural mosque, thought to be one of the earliest in the world.

The mosque, which dates back to the 7th or 8th century, was discovered by researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority as they prepared to build a new neighborhood in the southern Israeli Bedouin city of Rahat.

The archaeologists said in a statement that large mosques from the period have been found in Mecca and Jerusalem but that it was rare to find such a building in the area, which is north of the city of Beer Sheva.

Researchers excavated the remains of a rectangular open-air mosque with a prayer niche facing south toward Mecca The mosque, they said, would be "a rare discovery anywhere in the world" and was likely to have been used by local farmers.

"This is one of the earliest mosques known from the beginning of the arrival of Islam in Israel, after the Arab conquest of 636 C.E.," said Gideon Avni, an archaeologist with the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Other buildings were also found during the excavation, including a Byzantine farm and a small settlement from the Islamic period. The archaeologists said in a statement that no similar buildings had been previously discovered in the area.

Israeli authorities say they are looking into ways to integrate the structure into the new neighborhood due to be built in the city.

Correction: The mosque is estimated to date back to the 7th or 8th century CE, not BC.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Sunny and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kaleb Hannahs

Image

ISU Football

Image

Danny Etling

Image

Set-up underway for Ribs on the River at Fairbanks Park

Image

Local library comes together gathers oral history from town's residents

Image

United Way hosts Learning Session and Idea Share

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Tip a Cop raises thousands for Special Olympics

Image

Section of U.S. 50 in Lawrenceville set to close for emergency repairs

Image

Work continues for new hangers at Terre Haute's airport

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States