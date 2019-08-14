Clear

Keep an eye on those gifts. A wedding crasher is on the loose in Texas

Article Image

Officials in Texas are looking for a woman they are calling the "wedding crasher," who they believe is involved in arriving uninvited to venues posing as a guest and stealing wedding gifts.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 11:40 AM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Doug Criss and Joe Sutton, CNN

If you and your beloved have a wedding coming up and you live in south-central Texas, pay attention.

An unwanted guest might show up at the reception, and she may not leave empty-handed.

Authorities in Comal County are warning people about a woman who has been showing up at weddings in the area and stealing gifts.

The county sheriff's office released photos of the suspect they're calling "The Wedding Crasher." They say she's been going to weddings in Comal County as well as surrounding counties, preying on unsuspecting families and friends.

She arrives uninvited, poses as a guest and then steals the gifts.

"Let's not let her ruin anyone else's special day and bring this crasher to justice," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

A $4,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunny and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

"It's heartbreaking to see grass up to my knees," Issues continue at the Bethesda Cemetery even afte

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 85°

Image

Law enforcement take part in Tip a Cop for Special Olympics

Image

Vigo County leaders talk about the budget

Image

Kylie Hutson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Terre Haute needs crossing guards

Image

City leaders considering replacing aging Forest Park pool with a splash pad

Image

U.S. Senator makes stop at 181st Intelligence Wing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States