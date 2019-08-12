Clear
BREAKING NEWS Terre Haute South and Booker T. Washington schools under lockout after 'unverified' phone threat Full Story

'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are married!

Article Image

"Bachelor in Paradise' stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon got married in Newport, Rhode Island. The couple met during the second season of the show in 2015.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 1:30 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Who says you can't find love on a dating show franchise spin-off?

"Bachelor in Paradise" stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon officially tied the knot this weekend, according to People magazine. The lavish Rhode Island bash was packed with familiar "Bachelor" faces, and the ceremony was even officiated by "Bachelor" producer Elan Gale.

READ MORE: The business of the "Bachelor" franchise

The two lovebirds first met on the second season of "Bachelor in Paradise," where jilted contestants from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" meet and mingle and who knows, sometimes get married! The couple got engaged while filming Season 5 of the show in June of last year.

"Love works in mysterious ways," Haibon wrote in a post-engagement Instagram. Hey, "Bachelor" franchise, that's not a bad catchphrase!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Chances of Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Honoring the Badge: Deputy Chief Debbie McDonald

Image

HVAC Issues close Vigo County Courthouse Early

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Showers and storms, heat index over 100. High: 89°

Image

Artist Paints Historic Downtown Building

Image

Memorial Bike Ride

Image

Tattoo Fundraiser

Image

Warehouse fire investigated as arson

Image

New School Bus Stop Arm Cameras

Image

Sunday Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States