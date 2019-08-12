Clear

John Legend held a surprise concert in Dayton a week after mass shooting

Article Image

Ohio native John Legend held a surprise concert for the families of victims in the Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting. The Grammy Award-winning singer is a native of Springfield, Ohio, about 30 minutes northeast of Dayton.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 4:30 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Noah Gray and Hollie Silverman, CNN

John Legend made a surprise visit to Dayton, Ohio, Sunday, a week after a shooting there left nine people dead and at least 31 others injured.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, a native of Springfield, Ohio, about 30 minutes northeast of Dayton, put on a concert for the families of the victims and staff from local businesses in the city's Oregon District where the shooting took place.

Before the concert, Legend met with Mayor Nan Whaley and employees of Heart Mercantile. The gift store is across the street from the site where a man armed with a .223-caliber high-capacity rifle unleashed a barrage of bullets on revelers enjoying a night out in the early morning hours of August 4. He was killed by police officers soon after he began firing.

Whaley thanked Legend in a tweet for coming to shop in the district and talk about gun reform laws.

"It is more important now than ever for us to come together to support our local communities," Legend tweeted Sunday following his visit.

In another tweet, Legend called for people to take action by calling their senators and demanding they vote for stronger gun safety laws.

People who work in the Oregon District told CNN that the visit was therapeutic following an emotional week.

Andy Rowe, assistant general manager at Blind Bob's, the venue where Legend performed, told CNN that the entire district appreciated the singer's visit.

"I think I can say the Oregon Historic District was profoundly moved to have @johnlegend bear witness to our heartache, and help heal our community," Rowe said in a text.

Employees of Heart Mercantile said they were touched by Legend's visit.

"It felt like the first positive beautiful moment we've felt all week," Alison Bohman told CNN by text. "We loved each other so hard. And John loved us."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Chances of Rain for the Work Week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Artist Paints Historic Downtown Building

Image

Memorial Bike Ride

Image

Tattoo Fundraiser

Image

Warehouse fire investigated as arson

Image

New School Bus Stop Arm Cameras

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

Back to school block party

Image

Trailblazer 5K

Image

New park offers pickleball courts

Image

Benefit Harley Ride

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States