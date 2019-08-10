Clear

Michigan officer placed on leave following KKK paraphernalia discovered at his home

Article Image

A Michigan police officer has been placed on administrative leave after potential home buyers said they discovered Confederate flags and Ku Klux Klan paraphernalia while touring his home.

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 4:00 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2019 4:00 AM
Posted By: By Mirna Alsharif and Lauren del Valle, CNN

A Michigan police officer has been placed on administrative leave after potential home buyers said they discovered Confederate flags and Ku Klux Klan paraphernalia while touring his home.

Robert and Reyna Mathis were with their real estate agent on Wednesday when they went to see the five-bedroom house that belongs to Muskegon Officer Charles Anderson. Upon entrance to the home, the couple saw the flags on the walls, in the dining room and in the garage.

But what the Mathises discovered in one of the bedrooms was even more shocking, they said.

"There's a plaque on the wall. So, I walk over to the wall and I read the plaque and it said 'KKK application.' So, I was like, 'I'm done,'" Robert Mathis told CNN affiliate WOOD.

The couple alerted their agent and ended the walk-through after seeing the application, which was in a wooden frame and did not appear to be filled out. Robert Mathis then took to Facebook to detail the experience he had with his wife.

"I feel sick to my stomach knowing that I walk to the home of one of the most racist people in Muskegon hiding behind his uniform and possibly harassing people of color and different nationalities," wrote Mathis on Facebook.

Anderson wasn't home when CNN reached out and his wife, Racheal, refused to comment, saying it was because the situation is currently under investigation. City officials on Thursday confirmed the investigation.

Racheal Anderson was asked by WOOD whether her husband was a member of the KKK.

"No, he's not, no, no," she said, chuckling. She added: "He can't say anything right now, I wish we could because it would probably set a lot of things straight."

CNN was unable to reach the Mathises on Friday.

Following an outpouring of support on Mr. Mathis' post, the city of Muskegon responded with a Facebook post reassuring residents that "The officer was immediately placed on administrative leave, pending a thorough investigation."

"The issue was only brought to our attention yesterday morning," City Manager Frank Peterson told CNN. "Unfortunately, we have limited information at this time, so will be avoiding further comments until our investigation is complete."

The Muskegon Police Officer's Labor Council told CNN that the group does not comment on ongoing investigations as per their policy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
A Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dakota Caton

Image

Linton

Image

Anthony Leal

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Here's how you can sign up for emergency alerts for Vigo County schools

Image

Vigo County Democratic committee person says other members should resign for signing Independent's p

Image

Greene County commissioners work on future plans for Richland-Plummer Covered Bridge

Image

Music Therapy hits all the right notes

Image

Hey Kevin 8-9

Image

Stuff the Bus campaign makes its final stop in Marshall

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal