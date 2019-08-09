Clear

North Korea fires another round of projectiles

Article Image

A US official said North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles that appear to be similar to other recent launches. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 8:30 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 8:30 PM
Posted By: By Yoonjung Seo and Ryan Browne, CNN

North Korea has again fired projectiles into the sea, according to US and South Korean officials. The launch is North Korea's fifth in just over two weeks.

Two projectiles were fired early Saturday local time, a statement from South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff said. They were launched from the Hamhung area of North Korea and "the military is maintaining a readiness posture monitoring related trends in preparation for additional launches," the statement said.

A US official confirmed North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles, and said that they appear to be similar to other recent launches.

The previous four rounds of launches by North Korea in recent days are believed to be short-range missile tests, which would violate of UN resolutions.

Earlier launches

According to North Korean state-run news agency KCNA, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw that launch and said it was a warning to the US and South Korea over their joint military drills, which have long been a thorn in North Korea's side.

Although it made no mention of the launches, North Korea's Foreign Ministry also issued a statement voicing its displeasure with upcoming joint US-South Korean joint military exercises it called "aggressive."

Pyongyang would be forced to "seek a new road" if Seoul and Washington were to continue to "sharpen a sword to do us harm," it said.

"He's not happy with the testing"

Donald Trump said Friday that he had received a "very beautiful" and "very positive" letter from Kim, and shrugged off the significance of North Korea's missile tests.

"I say it again," Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn. "There have been no nuclear tests. The missile tests have all been short-ranged — no ballistic missile test. No long-range missiles."

He has previously said that he has "no problem" with the launches.

Trump also said that Kim was not happy with US "testing," later clarifying that he meant the joint US-South Korea military exercises. "He's not happy with the testing," Trump said. "It's a very small testing that we did, but he wasn't happy with the testing- he put that in the letter."

"A rehearsal for war"

The US and South Korea regularly conduct joint military drills. More are planned this fall.

"This routine combined training demonstrates the United States' commitment to the (Republic of Korea)-US alliance and defense of the Korean peninsula through activities that enhance combined readiness," Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn, a Pentagon spokesman, told CNN in July, confirming the upcoming exercises.

North Korea has described the drills as a "rehearsal for war" and accused US President Donald Trump of breaking promises made when he met Kim Jong Un last year, in talks aimed at convincing him to denuclearize.

"With the US unilaterally reneging on its commitments, we are gradually losing our justifications to follow through on the commitments we made with the US as well," the statement said. "The suspension of joint military exercises is what President Trump, Commander-in-Chief of the US, personally committed to at the DPRK-US summit talks in Singapore under the eyes of the whole world."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
A Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Music Therapy hits all the right notes

Image

Hey Kevin 8-9

Image

Stuff the Bus campaign makes its final stop in Marshall

Image

Teachers encourage kids to enter the STEM fields

Image

Redbird State Recreation Area reopens after months of work

Image

Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Monday

Image

Honoring the Badge: Deputy Chief Debbie McDonald

Image

Extended video from the Death Wish Challenge

Image

Fork in the Road: Goodie House Pizza in Sullivan has a pizza so hot...you need to sign a waiver

Image

Friday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal