An armed man was arrested at a Missouri Walmart, police say

Article Image

An armed man was arrested at a Missouri Walmart, Springfield police said. Officers responded to a call of an active shooter, but police said no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 11:00 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: By Chris Boyette and Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

An armed man in his twenties was arrested Thursday afternoon after causing a "panic" at a Missouri Walmart, Springfield police said.

Officers responded to a call of an active shooter at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Springfield, Police Lt. Mike Lucas said.

But no shots were fired and no one was injured, police said.

The man was pushing a cart and recording himself walking through the store with a cell phone when the manager pulled the fire alarm to notify customers to escape, according to CNN affiliate KYTV.

The man was detained by an armed off-duty fireman until officers arrived and took him into custody, police said in a statement.

"At this time, the investigation is ongoing and we are working to determine his motives," the statement said.

Lucas said the recent spate of mass shootings in public places may have placed customers on heightened alert, leading them to call police reporting an active shooter.

"All we know is the fact that he walked in here heavily armed with body armor on, in military fatigues and caused a great amount of panic inside the store. So he certainly had the capability the potential to harm people," Lucas said.

"And then obviously what's happened in Texas and Dayton and all that kind of stuff in the last seven days -- that's on everybody's mind."

