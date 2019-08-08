Clear

Montana boy body-slammed for not removing hat during National Anthem, authorities say

Article Image

A Montana man is accused of assaulting a 13-year-old boy at the fair for not taking his hat off during the National Anthem.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Chris Boyette, CNN

A man has been accused of assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Montana after the boy wouldn't remove his hat during the National Anthem before a county rodeo, according to court documents.

Curt James Brockway, 39, was arrested and charged with felony assault on minor, according to an affidavit filed in district court in Mineral County Tuesday.

The incident happened on Saturday at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in the town of Superior after the boy responded rudely when the man asked him to take his hat off, according to court documents.

Brockway told police the boy was wearing a hat as the National Anthem began, and he asked him to remove it because it was disrespectful to wear during the anthem, but the boy responded by saying "f*** you," according to the affidavit.

Brockway said he then grabbed the boy by his throat, lifted him into the air, before slamming the boy into the ground, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, witnesses of the alleged incident confirmed most of Brockway's description of events, but one woman said she did not hear him ask the boy to take off his hat.

The child had blood coming from his ears, a concussion and a fractured skull, the affidavit said.

He was air lifted to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital in Spokane, Washington, according to the document.

The child's mother, Megan Keeler, told CNN affiliate KPAX that she received a phone call shortly after dropping off her son at the fairgrounds that he was being taken to a local hospital.

"Dude come up and grabbed him by his neck, picked him up and threw him to the ground head first," Keeler told KPAX.

"There was no exchange -- nothing! He targeted (her son) and took him down," she added

What his attorney says

Lance Jasper, Brockway's attorney said his client has a severe traumatic brain injury and has problems with impulse control. Between that and being a disabled veteran who is "uber patriotic," Jasper said Brockway is influenced by the rhetoric of President Donald Trump.

Referring to times the President has spoken out against athletes and others that kneel or protest during the National Anthem and when he suggested possible jail time or loss of citizenship for burning the American flag, Jasper said, "Curt takes that literally and views the president as the commander in chief and when he sees it happening, he feels he needs to do something about it."

Jasper said Brockway expressed remorse the child was hurt.

"He told me 'I guess I messed up because he got hurt. But I'm a patriot,'" Jasper said.

Brockway, who according to court records has one prior arrest in 2010 for felony assault with a weapon, was released Tuesday on his own recognizance, according to court documents.

He is due back in court on August 14, according to a statement from the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.

The maximum sentence for felony assault on a minor, according to a charging document, is a $50,000 fine and five years in prison.

Jasper said he intends to present his client's neuropsychological evaluation to the court and Brockway will plead not guilty.

"Curt says he was given an order from commander in chief to make sure people are patriotic," Jasper said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny first, spotty showers/storms later
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny start. Scattered afternoon storms possible. High: 88°

Image

New stores popping up in Terre Haute: What this could mean for the economy

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Here's your chance to share what you want to see happen next with Vigo County parks

Image

VCSC superintendent to address Terre Haute City Council on Thursday

Image

A local woman is taking steps to get a 'Safe Haven Baby Box' in Vincennes.

Image

Marshall standoff ends peacefully

Image

Post 346

Image

Katrina Cruser

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal