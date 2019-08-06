Clear
The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' cast dances through the reboot's opening credits

A teaser for FOX's "BH90210" reboot includes the cast dancing to the opening theme song. The reboot is a part of a recent trend of reviving old TV shows.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 10:20 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Kendall Trammell, CNN

Talk about nostalgia overload.

Wednesday is the premiere of "BH92010," and fans of the original show can't stop gushing about the reboot's opening credits.

The one-minute video features original "Beverly Hills, 90210" stars Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering.

The actors are seen dancing to the "90210" theme song as their names are called in alphabetical order.

"90210" followed the students of West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles and later California University. The show ran on Fox from 1990 to 2000.

The reboot, which will run for six episodes, will feature the cast playing "heightened versions of themselves" inspired by their actual lives, according to the video's YouTube description.

"BH90210" premieres at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

