Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Boston-area mansion was just listed for a cool $39,500,000

Article Image

NFL star Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have listed their home outside of Boston for $39.5 million.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew and Brian Ries, CNN

Tom Brady's $40 million Boston mansion was listed for sale Tuesday morning, fueling rumors that the six-time Super Bowl champion is leaving New England -- and maybe football, too.

The sprawling pad Brady shares with supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen is stuffed with five bedrooms plus a wine room, gym, spa, pool and an organic herb and vegetable garden, per the listing, which posted on numerous real estate websites early Tuesday morning and remains active.

CNN reached out to the listing agent Beth Dickerson at Gibson Sotheby's International Realty for further comment, but we haven't heard back.

The modern castle, which is lined in brick and stone, sits on 5 acres overlooking the ninth hole of a golf course. Aside from the modest three-car garage, the property can fit about 20 cars in its looping driveway -- almost enough room for every starter on the Patriots.

Visitors of Brady and Bündchen get the most "zen" accommodations on the property: Their "barn-inspired" guest house is outfitted with a yoga studio and walls that open up to let in fresh air wafting off the couple's immaculately trimmed lawn.

All of this could be yours, as long as you've got nearly $40 million.

But does the listing mean Brady, considered the GOAT by Bostonians and bandwagoners, is already prepping for his eventual retirement?

Well, maybe not just yet. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the star quarterback signed a contract extension with the Pats for one more season but will become a free agent in 2020.

If Brady does leave the northeast, it's possible he won't go far: The New York Post reported he and his wife were house-hunting in New York suburbs and looking into city schools. Plus, the pair already own a $25 million apartment in the city's Tribeca neighborhood.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Rain moves into the valley.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Back-to-school crosswalk safety

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. High: 85°

Image

Bicknell leaders meet to discuss police

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

West Vigo football

Image

THN Football

Image

THS Football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal