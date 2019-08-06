Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Lightning struck a house and caused this toilet to explode

Article Image

A Florida woman says she'll be more careful during severe weather after her toilet exploded when lightning struck near her home's septic tank.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Kendall Trammell, CNN

Maybe this is a reason not to go to the bathroom during a thunderstorm.

A Florida couple is cleaning up a mess in their home after the toilet in their master bathroom exploded Sunday morning, according to CNN affiliate WBBH.

MaryLou Ward of Charlotte County said she was in bed with her husband and three dogs during the rain and thunder, when all of a sudden they were blown out of bed.

"We got out of bed and came over here, and the toilet was laying on the floor," Ward told WBBH.

A-1 Affordable Plumbing said lightning struck near the house's septic tank, causing the toilet to explode.

"I already sent a picture out to my kids and said, 'Don't do it!' Here's the proof why you shouldn't go near the bathroom in a thunderstorm," the couple's neighbor Charles Allen told the station.

It might be terrifying to think about, but the plumbing company said this is as rare as a person getting struck by lightning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Rain moves into the valley.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Back-to-school crosswalk safety

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. High: 85°

Image

Bicknell leaders meet to discuss police

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

West Vigo football

Image

THN Football

Image

THS Football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal