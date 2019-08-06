Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

5-year-old girl who lost her parents in El Paso massacre asks if she'll be shot next

Article Image

In an emotional interview, two parents who lost their daughter and son-in-law in the El Paso, Texas, shooting say they forgive the alleged shooter. The couple who was killed left three children without a mother and father. CNN's Sara Sidner reports.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 5:41 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: By Sara Sidner, CNN

Skylin Jamrowski had just received the worst news of her young life.

Her mother was shot and killed in what police believe was a terror attack fueled by hatred for Hispanic immigrants.

"Is my dad dead?" the 5-year-old asked her grandmother. For hours the family didn't know, searching for facts of what had happened when police say a young white man started shooting outside and then inside a Walmart, killing 22 people and injuring two dozen more.

But yes, her stepfather -- the man she called dad -- was dead along with his wife. Skylin, the eldest of three children, had to be told. She responded with tears and a question about the killer: "Is he going to come and shoot me?"

Skylin is not alone, surrounded by the love of her remaining family. She has a younger sister, Victoria, and a baby brother, Paul Gilbert, 2 months old. The baby survived the massacre when his mom, Jordan Anchondo, shielded him with her body when she was shot. His father, Andre Anchondo tried to protect them both, relatives said.

"The shooter had aimed at Jordan. And Andre jumped in front of Jordan. And the shooter shot Andre, and the bullets went through Andre and hit Jordan," said Misti Jamrowski, Jordan Anchondo's mom.

Paul lost both his biological parents. Torie and Skylin lost their mom and stepdad.

"The sad thing is, is that even with all of us ... it's Mom and Dad. We can't replace Mom and Dad. It's just something you can't replace," said Paul Jamrowski, Jordan Anchondo's father, as tears rolled from his eyes.

Skylin wasn't at the Walmart when the shooting occurred. She was at a cheerleading class while her parents took the baby shopping for school supplies for Skylin's first day of kindergarten.

Skylin's aunt Leta Jamrowski said if she asks Skylin to stay close, the little girl will ask why.

"She's like 'Is it because of the bad guy, is he going to come too?' " she said. "It's sad because she just turned 5. For a 5-year-old to have to think that already is inhumane."

For the Jamrowski family, the pain is slicing across the generations.

Jordan Anchondo's sisters are struggling in their own grief.

Still, the elder Jamrowskis have a plan. They have not been able to bury their lost loved ones yet but are committed to their faith and love -- even for the accused gunman.

"We forgive him. We honestly forgive him," said Misti Jamrowski. "We pray for him. We hope that he finds God because God teaches you to be loving."

Both the Jamrowski and Anchondo families have fundraising accounts for the couple's children. For other ways to help, visit CNN's Impact Your World.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Rain moves into the valley.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Back-to-school crosswalk safety

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. High: 85°

Image

Bicknell leaders meet to discuss police

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

West Vigo football

Image

THN Football

Image

THS Football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal