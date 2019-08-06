Clear

Kacey Musgraves says lawmakers 'murderously ignore' the gun problem in America

Article Image

From musicians like Rihanna and Kacey Musgraves to actors like Aaron Paul, celebrities called for action and compassion after the tragic mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 9:21 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 9:21 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Kacey Musgraves dedicated her Sunday night set at Lollapalooza "to everyone who has the bravery to even show up to a music festival," a reference to the 2017 massacre at a Las Vegas country music fest, and this weekend's two mass shootings El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Before she performed her ballad, "Rainbow," the singer invited the crowd to join her in yelling "somebody f***ing do something!"

The crowd's roar was deafening.

She took to Twitter to call on President Trump make changes to gun laws.

"Don't you hear us, @realDonaldTrump? Don't you hear our pain? You have the power to become a hero. Why don't you take it?" she wrote.

"For a man who clearly loves being well-liked, it's indescribably mind-numbing to see him blatantly and murderously ignore doing ONE THING that would not only make people happy but would SAVE PEOPLE'S LIVES. True leaders don't stand back and watch the world burn @realDonaldTrump," Musgraves wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Musgraves also performed a cover of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" and numerous songs from "Golden Hour," which won album of the year award at this year's Grammys.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain moves into the valley.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. High: 85°

Image

Bicknell leaders meet to discuss police

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

West Vigo football

Image

THN Football

Image

THS Football

Image

Vincennes University unveils new ag center

Image

Hey Kevin 8-5

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal