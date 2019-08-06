'Beverly Hills 90210' nostalgia runs high as Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth channel Donna and Kelly

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth brought back Donna and Kelly for fans of "Beverly Hills 90210."
The two wore special dresses to a Peach Pit pop-up with colorful graffiti of their characters names to mark the return of the popular '90s series.
A six-episode reboot called "BH90210" will premiere on Fox on August 7.
"MyBFF @jenniegarth and I were inspired to pay homage to our OG characters with a modern pop in iconic #bh90210 colors." Spelling posted to Instagram. "Thx to @mandiline and @adeel_k for helping us execute our vision!"
The dresses were made by costume designer Mandi Line, who revealed they were a last-minute creation.
"These dresses and styling were down to the wire," she wrote on Instagram.
Along with Spelling and Garth, cast members Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris are also set to return.
Denise Richards recently announced she'll also be on the show
In November Spelling and Garth will hit 13 cities with an interactive, live talk called "Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live."
