Clear

Close call on video: Police car misses collision with mama moose and calf

Article Image

A mama moose and her calf had a close call with an Anchorage Police Department patrol car last week when they rushed onto a highway right in front of the officer.

Posted: Aug 3, 2019 1:30 PM
Updated: Aug 3, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Jay Croft and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

A mama moose and its calf had a close call with an Anchorage Police Department patrol car last week when they rushed onto a highway right in front of the officer.

The moose and calf fell on the highway but promptly got back up and continued on their way.

Police posted about the incident on Facebook saying, "This is a great reminder: we share this beautiful place with all kinds of wildlife. They're always around. Keep an eye out and be safe!"

Hundreds of moose die every year in Alaska in collisions with vehicles, says the state Department of Fish and Game. On average, about 120 moose meet their end a year just in Anchorage, where about 40 percent of the state's people live.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
A Great Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

State Fair Safety Tips

Image

Local organization celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

Image

Relative of John Dillinger’s wife digs into past of notorious bank robber

Image

Overnight: Clear, but not quite as cool. Low: 62°

Image

National Night Out in Clinton

Image

Double motorcycle crash sends one to hospital

Image

Sycamore football

Image

ISU Recycling Center is no longer accepting select materials

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois