Clear

The Oakland A's signed a man who threw a 96-mph fastball in a stadium speed pitch challenge

Article Image

Nathan Patterson threw a baseball at 96mph during a fan event at the Colorado Rockies game and it led him to land a contract with the Oakland A's.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Jasmine Hyman and Brian Ries, CNN

Nathan Patterson used to have a fastball and a dream. That fastball just made the dream come true.

The 23-year-old was just another fan two weeks ago when he attended a Colorado Rockies game at Coors Field and decided to hop in the speed pitch challenge.

But then he threw a fastball at 94 miles per hour. Then another. Then a bit faster: 96 mph. In video posted to Twitter by his brother, Christian Patterson, the amateur pitcher could be seen throwing heaters that rival the best professionals in the game.

Christian tweeted the video with an appeal: "@MLB Let's get him signed!"

It may have had the intended effect: Patterson is the newest member of the Oakland A's. He posted an Instagram photo of himself signing a contract on Thursday night.

The organization said it wanted him to get settled in the pros before speaking to the press. Patterson referred questions to his agent, who hasn't responded to requests for comment.

The pitcher's journey to the big leagues began in August 2018 at a Nashville Sounds game, where he hit 96 at a stadium pitching booth, which surprised him because he hadn't thrown "for a few years before that," he told MLB.com.

The 23-year-old played baseball until his senior year of high school.

After his remarkable throws at the Nashville game, Patterson began to train. But his dreams were put on hold when he was hit by a car and had to undergo surgery on his non-pitching arm.

Despite the injury, Patterson continued to pitch, posting videos of his training while wearing an arm cast on social media.

He began talking with the A's in February and then joined a men's league.

In mid-July, a few days after Patterson's impressive fastballs at the Rockies game were recorded, he finally got the call.

Patterson posted a picture on Instagram of himself in A's gear and of his new locker with his name on it. "My family has given me nothing but constant love and support throughout the last 9 months as I pursue a dream of mine that I've had since I was a little kid," he wrote in the caption.

"It's been a roller coaster to get here with many challenges and overcoming adversity."

He thanked his trainers and added: "And for those who tell you that you can't achieve your dreams, use that as fuel to work even harder. Because those people are the ones that settle."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 88°
Pleasant Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rehabilitation Services at Horizon Health

Image

Riverton Parke reminds parents of backpack policy

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Hope Heals Wellness Spa hosts ribbon cutting

Image

More than 30 cases of the measles confirmed in the U.S. in 2019

Image

Dog Days of Summer First Friday Downtown Terre Haute

Image

Hospital receives recognition for patient care data practices

Image

Jasonville Couple authors “A Puzzle Half Finished”

Image

The vote is in: Terre Haute City Council approved the rezoning for a new jail location

Image

Sunny and warm. Light NE breeze. High: 85°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois