Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pilot makes emergency landing on highway - all captured on trooper's dashcam

Article Image

The single prop KR2 made a dramatic emergency landing on busy street in Washington state after a fuel system malfunction.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 11:10 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 11:10 PM
Posted By: By Ryan Prior, CNN

A small airplane with engine trouble made a thrilling emergency landing Thursday to join the morning rush hour commute just outside Seattle.

Washington State Trooper Clint Thompson was driving along Pacific Avenue South, also known as State Route 7, just south of Seattle and west of Tacoma when he saw a KR2 single propeller plane descending closer and closer to the roadway.

He realized it was actually going to land on the roadway, and turned on his emergency lights to block traffic to help the plane land.

The dashcam in Thompson's patrol car captured the plane hitting the improvised runway and thundering down the road to come to stop at a red light, just like the cars on the road.

"Trooper Thompson just happened to be in the right place at the right time and witnessed the plane make an emergency landing," Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste said in a tweet.

The plane needed to make an earlier-than-scheduled pit stop "due to a fuel system malfunction," she added.

"When he went by me, I could've reached out and touched the tip of his wing. That's how close I was to that plane," a driver, Dennis Diessner, told CNN affiliate KOMO.

It was the first time Thompson had assisted an airplane landing on a roadway in his 21 years as state trooper.

No one was injured.

The video shows the pilot, David Acklam, jumping out of the plane and pulling it off to the side of the road with the state trooper's help.

"I would like to thank the trooper for what he did," Acklam told KOMO, noting that Thompson "probably saved me from serious injury or death and somebody else from getting in a car crash with the plane."

"It's a good day to be alive," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Pleasant Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hazardous Weather Alerts Could Change Soon

Image

Off-road vehicles are now allowed on Vigo County roads

Image

Center to begin repairs, receives community support after water leak

Image

Vigo Co. Schools Supt. looks to inspire young leaders

Image

Overnight: Clear with little to no breeze. Low: 58°

Image

Hey Kevin August 1

Image

Deming Park pool open for rest of season

Image

August Outlook

Image

Terre Haute Man arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor

Image

Child Abuse on the Rise in Vigo County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois