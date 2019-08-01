Clear

This flight attendant pulled a funny fast one on passengers

Article Image

A flight attendant on a Southwest Airlines flight welcomed passengers onboard from the comfort of the overhead bin.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 12:40 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 12:40 PM
Posted By: By David Williams and Marnie Hunter, CNN

One Southwest Airlines employee literally put herself into the travel fray when it came to jockeying for overhead bin space.

Passenger Veronica Lloyd was surprised to find a flight attendant in the overhead compartment on her flight from Nashville to Atlanta on Monday.

"She was up there for about five minutes. More than half the flight was boarded before she got down," Lloyd said. "It was pretty hilarious."

"She was greeting passengers as they walked by," Lloyd added.

"This was my second time ever flying with them," she said. "So I guess I was unaware of the [flight attendants] wanting to have a sense of humor during flights for Southwest, but it certainly was entertaining."

Southwest said its employees "are known for demonstrating their sense of humor and unique personalities." In this case, the flight attendant "attempted to have a brief moment of fun with customers during boarding," the airline said in a statement.

"Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest crews always maintain safety as their top priority."

Lloyd tweeted about the incident.

She was flying home to Philadelphia after a girls' trip to Nashville.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Pleasant Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Global Big Latch On Courthouse Lawn Sullivan Indiana

Image

How heavy is too heavy? Understanding the long lasting effects of an overweight backpack

Image

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 84°

Image

Local law enforcement will use extra man-power during federal executions

Image

TH REX

Image

Goodwill returns almost $5,000 after employee finds money in donated suitcase

Image

Local elementary school to begin offering free breakfast and lunch to all students

Image

Overnight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 59°

Image

Hey Kevin July 31st

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois