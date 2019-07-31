Clear

A glass bridge opening next month in China will be the world's longest

Article Image

An 1,800 foot long glass walkway is opening in the Huangguoshu scenic area in the south of China.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash and Katherine Dillinger, CNN

A new walkway in China set to be the longest glass bridge in the world has an unexpected twist -- it spirals through the air, offering spectacular views of the surrounding scenery.

Due to open next month the walkway will stretch across southwest China's Huangguoshu Scenic Area, known for its waterfalls and limestone formations.

Raising the stakes for visitors who like to challenge their fear of heights, the bridge is 550 meters long, or 1,804 feet, smashing the record of 488 meters (1,601 feet), set by another Chinese bridge.

"We want to create a resort where tourists can be entertained and enjoy sports and leisure as well as health care, by integrating innovatively the elements of leisure, recreation, stimulation, amusement and health care," said Pan Zhaofu, director of the Huangguoshu Scenic Area.

Construction began in March, with a total investment of about $1 million.

Though there are other glass bridges in China, this is the first of its kind in Suiyang County, Guizhou Province.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Pleasant Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hit It Off The Tee for Safety Saturday Aug. 4th Hulman Links Shotgun Start @ 1pm

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Virtual Success Academy: A new way to learn outside of the classroom setting

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle north breeze. High: 82°

Image

Many students across the Wabash Valley are on free or reduced lunch

Image

Rockville Woman Charged With 34 Counts of Conversion

Image

A lot of families are looking to enroll in Vigo Virtual Success Academy

Image

Illinois Armed Robbery Suspect captured

Image

Dallas Kelsey

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois