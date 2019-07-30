Clear

A Walmart shooting leaves 2 people dead and an officer wounded in Mississippi

Article Image

Police are investigating a shooting at a Walmart in Southaven, Mississippi that left two dead.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 10:20 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Artemis Moshtaghian and Holly Yan, CNN

A shooting at a Mississippi Walmart left two people dead, an officer wounded and a community in shock.

The gunfire broke out Tuesday morning at a store in Southaven, the third largest city in Mississippi.

Carlos Odom was walking out of the store when "I heard a bunch of gunshots. Pop pop pop pop -- more than a dozen shots," Odom told CNN.

"I just thought 'Run!' and ran to my car. This is crazy. The world is crazy nowadays."

Both the suspect and an officer who responded to the scene were shot and being treated at local hospitals, DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said.

The stricken officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and "is doing fine" a representative from Baptist Memorial medical center said.

The condition of the suspect at Region One trauma center was not immediately known.

The names of the two victims killed have not been released. And the motive for the shooting remains a mystery.

Southaven, a city of 49,000 residents is near the Mississippi-Tennessee border and is a suburb of Memphis.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
A Pleasant Week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Work Fore Fit: Work One West

Image

Work Fore Fit: Work One West

Image

Edgar Co. Relay for Life West Twin Lakes Paris Illinois

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny and pleasant. A few spotty showers possible. High: 84°

Image

Safety lockers: A new way for college students to store their firearms and prevent accidents

Image

Indiana marijuana surge coming from other states, police say

Image

The Salvation Army in Terre Haute hosts their backpack giveaway this week

Image

Overnight: Thundershowers ending, cloudy, warm and humid. Low: 66°

Image

3 car accidents, 4 deaths within 8 days. How one fire department is responding to multiple deaths.

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois