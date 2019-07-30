5 things to know for July 30: Capital One, Gilroy victims, Pakistan, Italy stabbing

Good news, history buffs. Looks like the Washington Monument will reopen to the public next month, after being closed for a few years for improvements.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Capital One hack

There's a huge data breach to tell you about this morning, and it might be one of the biggest. A hacker gained access this year to 100 million Capital One credit card accounts and applications. Paige Thompson was arrested yesterday and charged in connection with the hack, the Justice Department said. Thompson, 33, once worked as a software engineer for the cloud-hosting company that Capital One used. The personal information accessed -- which the feds say Thompson tried to share online -- included 140,000 Social Security numbers, 1 million Canadian Social Insurance numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers, as well as people's names, addresses, credit scores and other info. Capital One says it has fixed the problem, will notify those affected and will offer victims free credit monitoring.

2. Gilroy festival shooting

We're learning more about the victims of the mass shooting at a popular food festival in Northern California. They were all so young. Trevor Irby, 25, had moved to California from New York to be with his fiancée, whom he was with at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy when he was shot and killed. Keyla Salazar was 13 and about to celebrate her birthday. She had spent the morning of the shooting cleaning and doing chores to convince her parents to buy her a puppy. The youngest victim was just 6. Stephen Romero was playing in a bounce house when he was hit by gunfire. His mom was shot in the hand and stomach.

The shooter, who was killed by police about a minute after he opened fire, referenced a white supremacist text on social media. Investigators have also figured out that the AK-47-style rifle used in the attack was bought legally in Nevada, although it was illegal to take it to neighboring California.

3. Pakistan plane crash

At least 17 people were killed early this morning after a military plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in the city of Rawalpindi. Witnesses said they heard a loud explosion after seeing the army plane flying low over the city, just south of the capital of Islamabad. Twelve of those killed were on the ground, according to the military's news agency, while five crew members died on the plane. Among the dead were two high-ranking officers in Pakistan's army.

4. Italy stabbing

The knife used to kill an Italian police officer was taken to the country from the United States. The officer, Mario Cerciello Rega, was stabbed 11 times with the knife, according to police. Two teenage American tourists have been arrested and charged in the slaying. Rega, 35, was killed late last week in Rome after returning to work after his honeymoon. Police said Rega was trying to recover a backpack allegedly stolen by the two suspects after a botched drug deal. One of the teens has confessed to the killing, police said. Rega's funeral was held yesterday in his hometown of Somma Vesuviana, near Naples.

5. Philadelphia hospital closure

Did a group of rich investors let a downtown Philadelphia hospital go bankrupt so they could profit from the land on which it sits? That's the accusation being made against a private equity firm that bought Hahnemann University Hospital, which serves Philly's neediest residents. The equity firm, owned by Joel Freedman, bought the hospital early last year. But last week, it released its last patient, and within a month, all of the hospital's staff will have been laid off. City and state officials, unions and even presidential candidate Bernie Sanders accuse Freedman of wanting to dump the hospital to free up the land for a potentially lucrative sale. The site, near City Hall and a convention center, is desirable to developers, who could build condos or a high-end hotel there. Freedman declined to comment, noting in an email that he'd "have a lot to say" about the controversy in coming weeks.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Long, winding 'Road'

Congrats to rapper Lil Nas X. His country-rap tune, "Old Town Road," (with a little help from Billy Ray Cyrus) is now the longest-running No.1 song of all time.

They want to be like Apple

Think your young 'uns spend too much time on TikTok? Well, this isn't going to help: The popular video app's owner is developing its own smartphone.

No room at the inn

Planning to "storm" Area 51 in September? (The Air Force says that's a bad idea, BTW.) You might want to make it a day trip, because there's no place to stay.

Locked and loaded?

TSA agents are used to finding all kinds of craziness in travelers' luggage, but this is probably a first: a missile launcher.

How I spent my summer vacation

A Nebraska teacher probably can afford to really glam up his classroom this fall after he dug up a 2.12-carat diamond at an Arkansas state park.

HAPPENING LATER

Debate night, Part 1

CNN's Democratic debates kick off tonight in Detroit, with 10 candidates taking the stage in a face-off that could reshape the race. Coverage starts at 8 ET tonight on all of CNN's platforms. To help get you ready, here's a guide to where all the Democratic candidates stand on the issues.

TODAY'S NUMBER

353 million

The number of trees planted in Ethiopia in about 12 hours yesterday

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

The camel whisperer

Meet the woman who found a second lease on life after she moved from Germany to Dubai and became a camel breeder. (Click to view.)