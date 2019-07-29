Clear

YouTubers Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau got married in Vegas

Article Image

Social media stars Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul were married in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after announcing their engagement in June.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 1:10 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

YouTube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau got married in a surprise Las Vegas wedding.

On Sunday, the two exchanged vows in front of MTV cameras, which were filming for an upcoming TV show.

Paul, an actor best known for playing Dirk Mann on Disney's "Bizaardvark," is a social media influencer with a huge following. Mongeau is also an influencer and singer.

The newlyweds had the venue scrawled with their social media handles, because why not?

Mongeau wore a strapless number dipped in pink, while Paul sported a suit and tie.

A few hours before the wedding, Mongeau posted a video to YouTube called "I love you, Jake Paul."

"To be honest with you, with a life like mine and a path like the one I've walked, you don't really meet people who understand you—ever. You just meet people who pretend to. I could never speak again and you'd be able to write out what's in my head,"

The couple had announced their engagement on Twitter and on her Instagram in June.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Showers and storms Monday; nice the rest of the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Infinity House, Hamilton Center

Image

A young life taken too soon; community members gather to remember the life of Rylee Rogers

Image

Afternoon storms, partly sunny. High: 81°

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Construction to start on Clinton health facility

Image

Parents of Rylee Rogers remember daughter killed in crash

Image

News 10 confirms 1 killed in motorcycle vs. car crash

Image

Donations cover cost of 8 memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

Image

Salvation Army backpack giveaway starts Monday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois