Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A woman woke up in her hotel room to find a snake on her arm

Article Image

A woman woke up in her Memphis, Tennessee, hotel room to find a snake stretched out across her arm. CNN affiliate WHBQ has the story.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 10:00 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Melinda Major was asleep in her hotel room in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday morning when she felt something moving around on her arm.

She was in town from Nashville for a doctor's appointment and at first she thought it might have been her husband, until she remembered he wasn't there with her. When she finally opened her eyes, what she saw was the stuff of nightmares.

A thin, green garden snake was stretched out across her arm.

"I'm not a snake person," Major told CNN. "I can deal with spiders and all the icky things, but snakes are not my thing."

Major said she immediately jumped up and slung the snake off her arm. It hit the headboard and bounced back onto the bed, she said. She then leaped onto the other bed in the room and snapped a picture.

The snake then started moving under the blanket, Major said, so she jumped onto the desk in the room and called the front desk at the Hampton Inn Walnut Grove in East Memphis.

Hotel staff soon came up to her room and escorted her out, and Major said that the manager went back into the room shortly after and called pest control.

Hampton Inn Walnut Grove confirmed the incident to CNN and said that "everything has been resolved."

"It was a scary, scary situation," Major said.

Despite how frightening the incident was, Major said she had stayed at the hotel many times over the years and that she would "most definitely" go back.

"As horrified as I am of snakes, they acted on it quickly," she said. "They were very helpful."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Sunny and warmer weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Donations cover cost of 8 memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

Image

Salvation Army backpack giveaway starts Monday

Image

Child advocacy group is expanding, in need of donations

Image

Local park now open to watercrafts

Image

Illinois man hospitalized after chase across state line

Image

Brazil man in jail after police chase in Terre Haute

Image

Several suffer life-threatening injuries in I-74 accident

Image

Community mourns loss of teen

Image

Goodbye Nancy!

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois